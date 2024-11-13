The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Rossmore Private Capital

Rossmore Private Capital cut its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,044,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $619,241,000 after buying an additional 165,708 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,334,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $474,774,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,388,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,348,000 after acquiring an additional 196,011 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,769,000 after acquiring an additional 85,619 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $257.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.91 and its 200-day moving average is $223.53. The company has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.08 and a 52-week high of $269.55.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.45. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $233.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 3,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.45, for a total transaction of $1,026,433.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,671.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.55, for a total transaction of $781,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,384 shares in the company, valued at $65,237,551.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,999 shares of company stock worth $16,580,166 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

