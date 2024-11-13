The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) CEO Martin F. Roper Sells 5,000 Shares

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) CEO Martin F. Roper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,220,404.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

COCO opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $36.41.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.56 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Vita Coco from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vita Coco by 271.4% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vita Coco by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vita Coco by 16,538.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 32.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vita Coco by 1,155.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

