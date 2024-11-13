The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, an increase of 125.9% from the October 15th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Westaim Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS WEDXF opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.47. Westaim has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $3.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.02.

Get Westaim alerts:

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.51 million for the quarter. Westaim had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 737.56%.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westaim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westaim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.