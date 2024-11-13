Thomas A. Bowers Sells 2,680 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,348.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,914. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,973.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,664.57. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.35. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,006.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fair Isaac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

