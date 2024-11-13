TLW Wealth Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TLW Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for approximately 4.8% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.67.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $300.14 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $396.76 and a 200-day moving average of $365.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $40.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

