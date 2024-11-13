Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Increases Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.3606 per share on Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRMLF traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.67. 8,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,176. The firm has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $36.93 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

TRMLF has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Tourmaline Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. Tourmaline Oil Corp.

