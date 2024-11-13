Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by Bancreek Capital Management LP

Bancreek Capital Management LP raised its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Tractor Supply makes up about 5.7% of Bancreek Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bancreek Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 700.0% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.8 %

TSCO stock opened at $279.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $193.73 and a 52 week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

