Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 132.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,779 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,528 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TPH. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 83,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the period. Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,156,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 25,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel David Ch Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 85,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,869.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tri Pointe Homes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $41.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.60. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $47.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

