trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. UBS Group dropped their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.
Read Our Latest Analysis on trivago
trivago Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $393,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than trivago
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Home Depot Stock: Targeting 12% in 2024 and 25% More in 2025
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Is Tesla’s Valuation a Bubble or Backed by Real Growth?
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Trucking Stocks Led the Pack Last Week: Can They Keep Rolling?
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.