trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRVG. UBS Group dropped their price target on trivago from $2.25 to $1.95 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of trivago from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

trivago Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

trivago stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.01. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of trivago by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago in the first quarter worth $393,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

