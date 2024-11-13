Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Phillip Juhan Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,360.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70.

Shares of DJT stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 4.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

