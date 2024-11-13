Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT) CFO Phillip Juhan Sells 64,000 Shares of Stock

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) CFO Phillip Juhan sold 64,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $2,110,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,763,360.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Phillip Juhan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 8th, Phillip Juhan sold 320,000 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $9,808,000.00.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, Phillip Juhan sold 84,941 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,928,160.70.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 8.8 %
Shares of DJT stock opened at $30.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 47.49, a quick ratio of 24.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $79.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
