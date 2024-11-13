TSE:LAS FY2024 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Lassonde Industries in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 10th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $18.14 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $17.91. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lassonde Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $5.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.83 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada raised shares of Lassonde Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

Lassonde Industries has a 12-month low of C$209.50 and a 12-month high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

