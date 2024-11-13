Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Twin Vee Powercats Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 375,800 shares, an increase of 247.3% from the October 15th total of 108,200 shares. Approximately 6.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 433,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Twin Vee Powercats Stock Performance

Twin Vee Powercats stock opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.28. Twin Vee Powercats has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Twin Vee Powercats had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter.

About Twin Vee Powercats

Twin Vee PowerCats Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. It operates in three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, such as fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing, and diving expeditions.

