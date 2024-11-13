Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF) Short Interest Update

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UNPSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,468,400 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the October 15th total of 29,701,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Uni-President China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS UNPSF remained flat at $0.89 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

Uni-President China Company Profile

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

