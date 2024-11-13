United Therapeutics (UTHR) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) recently:

11/1/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $243.00 to $302.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $575.00 to $600.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $319.00 to $344.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $400.00 to $425.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $360.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2024 – United Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/23/2024 – United Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $315.00 to $432.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $403.51. 125,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,746. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $208.62 and a 12-month high of $417.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $325.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $748.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.62 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 25.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,115.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.18, for a total value of $1,239,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,743.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Causey sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.63, for a total transaction of $192,081.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,115.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,396 shares of company stock valued at $42,175,418 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $386,168,000 after buying an additional 314,004 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

