Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Lowered to “Buy” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $222.00 to $211.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.14.

NYSE:UHS opened at $205.32 on Friday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $129.34 and a one year high of $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.93.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,099,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,705 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $138,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 486,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 362.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 322,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,663,000 after buying an additional 252,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 357.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,308,000 after buying an additional 204,178 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

