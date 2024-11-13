Universal (NYSE:UVV) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.100-1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $710.8 million-$710.8 million.
Universal Price Performance
Shares of UVV opened at $52.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.92. Universal has a twelve month low of $45.19 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.77.
Universal Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
About Universal
Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.
