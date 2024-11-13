VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.52, but opened at $47.66. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $47.16, with a volume of 1,521,869 shares trading hands.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.43 and a 200-day moving average of $46.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GDXJ. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 23,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,586,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

