Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the October 15th total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 248,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNQI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,695.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,271,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,602,000 after buying an additional 1,226,496 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after purchasing an additional 305,019 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,783.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,427,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $42.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $47.63. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

