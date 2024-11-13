Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is Empower Advisory Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,788,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 644,773 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.2% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned 3.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $953,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 322.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,096,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,045,588,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754,036 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 126,282.4% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,072,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468,000 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,557,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,332,000 after acquiring an additional 831,482 shares during the period. Nepc LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,248,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,367 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,136,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,216,000 after acquiring an additional 395,262 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $56.83 and a 12 month high of $60.82.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1855 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

