Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $265.43 and last traded at $265.00, with a volume of 47415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $263.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.70. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,996.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 48,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after buying an additional 46,526 shares in the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 15,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 86,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

