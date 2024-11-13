Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,204 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27,056.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,623,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,032,000 after buying an additional 1,617,722 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 354.2% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 674,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,068,000 after acquiring an additional 526,226 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,968,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 255.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 482,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,196,000 after purchasing an additional 346,493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,627,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,042,000 after purchasing an additional 322,291 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $255.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,978. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $257.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.81.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

