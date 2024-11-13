Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Angeles Investment Advisors LLC

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,353,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,691 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 36.5% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $714,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VOO stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $549.32. 421,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,235,670. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $409.89 and a 1 year high of $551.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $526.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

