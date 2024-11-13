Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 547,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $28,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 26,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.49 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

