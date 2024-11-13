Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,185,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Empower Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $310,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,323,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,498,000 after buying an additional 6,269,083 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $49.82 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.19 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.39.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.