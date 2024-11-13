Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 877.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $169.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $177.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.43.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

