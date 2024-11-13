Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Varta AG (OTCMKTS:VARGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,200 shares, a decrease of 70.1% from the October 15th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Varta Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:VARGF opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. Varta has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average is $20.20.

Get Varta alerts:

About Varta

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of micro and household batteries, large-format batteries, battery solutions, and energy storage systems in Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Micro Batteries, Lithium-Ion CoinPower, Consumer Batteries, Energy Storage Systems, and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.