Ventum Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Price

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Ventum Financial from C$6.20 to C$5.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Ventum Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.04% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Scotiabank cut shares of Converge Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cormark cut Converge Technology Solutions from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.86.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTS
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Converge Technology Solutions
In related news, Senior Officer Greg Berard acquired 10,105 shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,684.31. Insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Converge Technology Solutions
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.