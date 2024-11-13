Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 75.8% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 200.7% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $46.46 and a 52-week high of $101.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($1.69). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on LBRDK. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Read Our Latest Report on Liberty Broadband

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $167,454.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total value of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at $280,975.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.