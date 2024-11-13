Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 519 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Delta Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.1% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,644,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.6% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,645,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPD stock opened at $118.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.20 and a twelve month high of $131.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.51.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.30. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is 28.46%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

