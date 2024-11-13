Venturi Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,064 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 242.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in Floor & Decor by 630.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 36.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of FND opened at $101.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.82 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The company has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.63 and a 200 day moving average of $108.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Profile

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.