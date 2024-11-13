Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 62.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Nordson by 289.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 260,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,377,000 after buying an additional 193,421 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth $48,044,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Nordson by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 247,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,049,000 after buying an additional 174,330 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 26,109.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,327,000 after purchasing an additional 103,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nordson by 10.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,764,000 after buying an additional 88,966 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Stock Performance

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $257.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $222.18 and a 12-month high of $279.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.86. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Insider Buying and Selling at Nordson

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,081.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Kelley sold 3,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $749,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,576.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.