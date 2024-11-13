Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Investments LLC raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $365.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.83.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $318,177.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Down 3.4 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $595.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.96. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.73 and a 52 week high of $624.84.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Featured Articles

