Venturi Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth $1,450,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2,040.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,790 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,257,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $141.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $164.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Baird R W upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Mohawk Industries from $141.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $161.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $184.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $347,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,042,624.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total value of $99,963.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,979,665.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

(Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.