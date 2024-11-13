Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 531 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $392,478,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,587,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746,759 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 24,683.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 948,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,961,070,000 after acquiring an additional 944,876 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 184.8% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 838,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,146,000 after acquiring an additional 544,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 12.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,950,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $630,086,000 after acquiring an additional 325,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

HON stock opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.71 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.19%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

