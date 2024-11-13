Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Versor Investments LP grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPR. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 38.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in EPR Properties by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in EPR Properties by 16.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 2.3% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $45.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.05%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.31.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

