Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $57.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.56 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a current ratio of 13.07. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $57.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.57 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Affirm news, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $576,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,958.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 82,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,704,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,117,455. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,554,288. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AFRM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Affirm from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.03.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

