Versor Investments LP Takes $893,000 Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Repligen by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 601,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,866,000 after acquiring an additional 425,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 21.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,370,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,749,000 after purchasing an additional 237,884 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,363,000 after buying an additional 199,322 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 121,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Repligen by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 567,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other news, Director Anthony Hunt sold 22,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $3,225,905.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,328,540.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Repligen Trading Up 6.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of RGEN opened at $148.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.87. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $113.50 and a 12-month high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,751.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.96.

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Repligen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

