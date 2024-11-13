Verus Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Verus Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAG. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 848,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,540,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,933,000 after buying an additional 104,104 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 462,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Bensler LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 349,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 35,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,358.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 325,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 303,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $47.72.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.