Verus Capital Partners LLC Purchases 30 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 220,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total value of $5,056,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,655,284.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares in the company, valued at $27,655,284.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $408.25.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

CASY opened at $417.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.29 and its 200 day moving average is $368.07. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $266.56 and a fifty-two week high of $420.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.56%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

