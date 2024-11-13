Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 5,797 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Verus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,797 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 150.2% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Dutch Bros by 52.3% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its position in Dutch Bros by 3,321.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,287,154.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,764,404.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 167,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,287,154.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,228 shares in the company, valued at $14,764,404.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 800 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 466,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,938,496. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,689,583 shares of company stock worth $55,164,707. Insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BROS shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

Shares of Dutch Bros stock opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.46 and a twelve month high of $50.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.21, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.47.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

