Verus Capital Partners LLC Sells 80 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Verus Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Chemed by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 721.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE CHE opened at $565.54 on Wednesday. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $523.33 and a 52 week high of $654.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $581.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.47.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $606.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.22 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 12.69%. Chemed’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 21.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,271,894.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.81, for a total transaction of $1,197,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,117,555.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total transaction of $474,924.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,894.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,144 shares of company stock worth $3,002,419. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

