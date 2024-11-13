Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Rating Increased to Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Viant Technology Stock Performance

DSP stock opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46. Viant Technology has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $854.46 million, a PE ratio of -270.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Viant Technology had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $41.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Viant Technology will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 3,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $34,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,949,695.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,419 shares of company stock valued at $116,647 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Viant Technology by 379.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 39.0% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 20,668 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 3.8% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 42,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising technology company. It provides Household ID, a people-based innovation that combines digital and personal identifiers into a normalized household profile; AI Bid Optimizer, solution that uses AI to analyze historical bid opportunities to predict the lowest media cost for desired advertisement; and Viant Data Platform, which offers marketers control over their own data with actionable insights into their marketing initiatives within a single platform.

