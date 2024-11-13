Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 345,412 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,284,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 345,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Trade Desk worth $140,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTD. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 15.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 149.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 16.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 246,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,521,000 after buying an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 12.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 144,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,608,000 after buying an additional 15,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 8th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.65.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,898.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,846.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,355 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.89, for a total transaction of $159,740.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,898.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,557,897 shares of company stock worth $170,121,565. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Trading Up 1.4 %

Trade Desk stock opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a PE ratio of 215.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.47. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $132.65.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

