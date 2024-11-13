Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,552 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,067,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,552 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.17% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $149,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,826.7% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 80.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 562.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PBH opened at $81.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.92. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $82.82.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The business had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

