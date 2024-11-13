VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Shares Bought by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report) by 1,953.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,691 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UITB opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.17 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.80.

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.1594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This is a boost from VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.