VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UEVM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,257,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 85.72% of VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF worth $162,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF by 45.9% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 25,061 shares during the last quarter.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:UEVM opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.25. VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $41.13 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.72.
VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend
About VictoryShares Emerging Markets Value Momentum ETF
