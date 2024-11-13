Viking (NYSE:VIK) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $49.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Viking from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $45.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00. Viking has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $45.96.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Viking will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Viking

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,879,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $145,989,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Viking during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,247,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth $58,008,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter valued at $42,008,000.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

