Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,159 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $369,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 77.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 344,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 88,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 195.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VKTX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viking Therapeutics

In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Viking Therapeutics news, Director Sarah Kathryn Rouan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $889,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $768,455. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 112,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $7,426,846.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,354,927 shares in the company, valued at $154,954,196.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 506,687 shares of company stock worth $36,029,679 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

VKTX opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -65.16 and a beta of 1.00. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $99.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.71.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

