VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

VSee Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSEEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 62.5% from the October 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VSee Health Stock Performance

VSEEW stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. VSee Health has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.40.

About VSee Health

VSee Health, Inc provides telehealth care solutions. The company offers iDoc Telehealth solutions that treat and coordinate care for acutely ill patients in the neurointensive care, cardiac intensive care, and intensive care units for stroke, spinal cord, brain trauma, and other neurological conditions.

