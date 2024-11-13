Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Down 1.5% – What’s Next?

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$18.33 and last traded at C$19.20. Approximately 1,276 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.50.

Wall Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.94, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$617.28 million, a P/E ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$19.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.91.

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business had revenue of C$72.52 million for the quarter.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties. It also engages in the development and management of residential and commercial rental units; and development and construction of residential housing units for sale.

